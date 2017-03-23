Troopers investigate deadly accident in Marion Co.

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed at least one person Thursday night.

Cpl. Sonny Collins says the accident happened just after 8 p.m. on US-76 near Old Stage Road, east of Mullins.

Cpl. Collins says the driver of a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned. The driver died and a passenger was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence with injuries.

Cpl. Collins says the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.