Upstate woman steals dead mom’s VA benefits

COWPENS, SC (WSPA) — A Spartanburg County woman who admitted to stealing funds from the VA will serve probation and has been ordered to pay thousands in restitution.

Pamela Bullington, 28, of Cowpens, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for theft of government funds, U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release.

Prosecutors say after her mother died, Bullington used her late mother’s ATM card to withdraw her veteran benefits.

“The Office of Veterans Affairs had not been informed of the death of Bullington’s mother, and therefore continued to deposit VA benefits into the account. Bullington admitted that she knew these funds were from the VA. Bullington also allowed another person to use the ATM card to make withdrawals from her deceased mother’s account,” according to the statement.

Bullington was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $12,552.50 in restitution.

 

