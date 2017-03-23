Woman accused of embezzling over $3M from North Myrtle Beach company

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman is accused of stealing over $3 million from the company she worked for.

Booking records from the J Reuben Long Detention Center reflect 48-year-old Alicia Dawn Altman was charged with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent over $5,000 Wednesday at 10:44 a.m. The online records also show that she was released from jail at 4:15 p.m. the same day.

According to the case report from North Myrtle Beach police, detectives were notified by an attorney for the company on March 15 about an embezzlement case. Documents from police have redacted the name of the company Altman was employed by.

The report says the company’s owners contacted the attorney after they realized their office manager had stolen more than $3 million from the company between 2007 and 2017. The amount was verified through an audit carried out by an independent forensic accountant.

After being interviewed by the company’s owners on two occasions, Altman confessed to stealing the money, the report says.