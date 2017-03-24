Around Town: Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Get ready to tempt your taste buds at the 1st Annual Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival. Enjoy food trucks as well as local restaurants & festival vendors serving a delicious assortment of menu options!
Date:
Saturday 4/1/17
Hours:
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Location:
Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place
812 N. Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC
Admission: FREE
FOOD TRUCKS PARTICIPATING INCLUDE:
Bar-B-Que House
Benito’s Brick Oven Pizza
Booze Pops
Brain Freeze Italian Ice
Charleston Flats
Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Fishin’ Fellas
Jersey Dogs
Kaylea Cakes
King of Pops
Kurbside Katering
Moe’s Original BBQ
Papa’s Kettle Corn
Time To Eat
Unique Southern Eats
ENTERTAINMENT
Enjoy a great line-up of entertainment playing all day throughout the festival! Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and come dance to some awesome tunes! No coolers allowed.
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Brad Long
2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Paul Grimshaw Band
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. TRU SOL
BEER GARDENS
Enjoy ice cold Coors Light selections, as well craft brews! Must show ID. Cash only.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
The tournament is hosted by Coastal Tailgating and runs 12-4 p.m., with registration open at 10 a.m. $10 per team; $5 per player. Double elimination, two man teams, cash payout of 80% of pot to 1st place team & 20% of pot to 2nd place team. Limited to 40 teams so pre-register TODAY at
KIDZ ZONE
Kids will enjoy the HUGE kids area from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival! Activities will range from face painting, character meet n greets, rock wall, bounce houses, and more! Prices vary.
Attendees are encouraged to bring cash to the event, as there will not be an ATM machine on the festival grounds.
No dogs or pets allowed (except service dogs).
Information provided by myrtlebeachboardwalk.com.