Around Town: Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Get ready to tempt your taste buds at the 1st Annual Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival. Enjoy food trucks as well as local restaurants & festival vendors serving a delicious assortment of menu options!

Date:

Saturday 4/1/17

Hours:

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location:

Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place

812 N. Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC

Admission: FREE

FOOD TRUCKS PARTICIPATING INCLUDE:

Bar-B-Que House

Benito’s Brick Oven Pizza

Booze Pops

Brain Freeze Italian Ice

Charleston Flats

Fresh Gulf Shrimp

Fishin’ Fellas

Jersey Dogs

Kaylea Cakes

King of Pops

Kurbside Katering

Moe’s Original BBQ

Papa’s Kettle Corn

Time To Eat

Unique Southern Eats

​

ENTERTAINMENT

Enjoy a great line-up of entertainment playing all day throughout the festival! Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and come dance to some awesome tunes! No coolers allowed.

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Brad Long

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Paul Grimshaw Band

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. TRU SOL

BEER GARDENS

Enjoy ice cold Coors Light selections, as well craft brews! Must show ID. Cash only.​

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

The tournament is hosted by Coastal Tailgating and runs 12-4 p.m., with registration open at 10 a.m. $10 per team; $5 per player. Double elimination, two man teams, cash payout of 80% of pot to 1st place team & 20% of pot to 2nd place team. Limited to 40 teams so pre-register TODAY at

​

KIDZ ZONE

Kids will enjoy the HUGE kids area from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival! Activities will range from face painting, character meet n greets, rock wall, bounce houses, and more! Prices vary.

Attendees are encouraged to bring cash to the event, as there will not be an ATM machine on the festival grounds.

​No dogs or pets allowed (except service dogs).

​Information provided by myrtlebeachboardwalk.com.