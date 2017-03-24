Bill to Expand SC’s “Daniel’s Law” Advances

The South Carolina House passed a bill today (3/24) that amends “Daniel’s Law.”

Right now, a parent — or someone acting as a parent — can drop off an unwanted infant, 60 days old or younger, at a “manned” safe haven such as a hospital, police station, fire house or a house of worship, no questions asked.

This new bill would broaden that law to any infant one year old or younger.

Among the sponsors are Representatives Heather Crawford (R-Socastee), Pat Henegan (D-Bennettsville) and Richie Yow (R-Chesterfield).

Yesterday’s vote was unanimous.

The bill is now in the Senate.

To read the bill, click here .