Group from Murrells Inlet wins $1M Powerball jackpot

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A group of five friends in Murrels Inlet finally won a million dollars after 14 years of playing the lottery game.

According to a press release from lottery officials, the group calls themselves “The Powerballers” and plans on splitting the money, each taking home $136,000 after taxes.

“Before this, the most we’ve won was $100,” said the Powerballers’ leader, Hollywood.

“Hollywood,” “Neighbor Mike,” “Shark Jr.,” “Frankie S. Angels” and “Higgs” are the members’ nicknames.

Neighbor Mike was the first to realize they matched the first five white ball numbers drawn (2, 9, 27, 29, 42, and Powerball 9) to win $1 million.

“We were all flipping out,” said Neighbor Mike.

The group says one member of the group dropped out around a month ago, and naturally the five remaining members called the past member just to rub in the win.

“We’re all going to kick back, be happy and buy some new toys,” said Neighbor Mike.

“In 14 years I’ve never missed a Wednesday or Saturday Powerball drawing,” Hollywood said. “I keep us together, because I fear the one time we don’t buy a ticket our numbers will win it.”

For selling the winning ticket, the Food Lion in Pawleys Island received a commission of $10,000.