Horry County wants power to demolish old properties

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In the final day of Horry County’s budget retreat, leaders talked about bringing back an ordinance that would allow them to clean up parts of the county by tearing down old properties.

Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge urged council members to revisit the ordinance so the county would have power to demolish old homes.

Council chairman Mark Lazarus says there are several homes around the county that are old and abandoned and need to be torn down. He says this isn’t the first time the county has talked about the issue, but leaders want to make sure before the building is torn down it is approved by council.

Lazarus says by adding this ordinance back on the books for the upcoming year, there could be a bigger picture goal for the county.

“Hopefully, the state house will get it passed where we could do the same with commercial properties,” said Lazarus. “Counties cannot do that, but cities can.”

Lazarus says there are several old barns and family homes that the county will not tear down if people are against it. For that reason, there will be a notice period if the county decides to move forward with the demolition of any property. If the ordinance passes, council would have the final vote on whether or not to move forward with the demolition.