MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for a woman wanted for unlawful conduct towards a child.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page says officers are still looking for 40-year-old Laurie Ann Rogers.

Rogers is described as being 5’7″ tall, 145 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.