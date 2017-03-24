Pair from Darlington County charged with armed robbery, assault

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for assault and battery and armed robbery.

A press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says 45-year-old Kimberly Nesbitt Britt and 26-year-old John Austin Simmons were booked in the Darlington County Detention Center around 11:30 a.m.

The assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charge is a felony which carries up to 20 years in prison while the robbery with a dangerous weapon charge carries a penalty of at least 10 years but no more than 20 years in prison.

Investigators say the two suspects acted together to rob and assault a person on Gilcrest Road in Darlington on Feb. 3. Britt and Simmons were both located at a residence on Anderson Road in Darlington County, Lt. Kilgo says.