Petition launched to keep ‘Fearless Girl’ statue on Wall Street

NEW YORK, NY (WBTW) – The “Fearless Girl” statue made her debut on Wall Street in New York earlier this month for International Women’s Day, but a petition has ignited a desire for the brave girl to stay.

An online petition, started by Nira Desai, of Washington, DC, has more than 25,000 signatures with an effort to reach 35,000. The petition is on change.org.

The statue, designed by Sculptress Kristen Visbal, received national praise for her symbolic stance again Wall Street’s famous Charging Bull. The statue depicts a young girl confidently sculpted in bronze with her hands on her waist and her head lifted high.

The statue has developed a following, with supports saying it represents gender equality. While some critics calling it a PR stunt.

The statue is expected to stay until April 2, but the petition, which is expected to be delivered to City of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, says the fixture should be permanent.

The petition letter reads:

“On International Women’s Day, I urge you to make Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” permanent, to remind all those who see her of the importance of gender diversity in leadership positions.”