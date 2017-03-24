StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

A chilly start to the day, but temperatures will warm up this afternoon and through the weekend. Winds will turn to the southeast today as high pressure moves offshore, and this will start a nice warm-up for the weekend. Temperatures today will warm into the 60s to near 70. Saturday we will see low to mid 70s, and on Sunday 70s to near 80. Humidity will also creep up a bit on Sunday, and this may lead to a stray late day Thunderstorm inland. A better chance for storms will occur Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A cold front late Tuesday will dry it out for mid week, and also knock temperatures down a few degrees.
Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.
Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 48-52.
Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 71-76.