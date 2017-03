TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) A Lamar man died in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Darlington County.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee says 22 year old Joshua Richard Pigatt was driving on Tolson Road between Timmonsville and Lamar when his car went off the road on a curve and hit a tree.

The coroner pronounced Pigatt dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the SCHP.