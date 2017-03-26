5th Annual Pee Dee Round Up draws hundreds of custom cars to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Some of the area’s sharpest cars, both old and new, were on display Saturday at the 5th annual Pee Dee Round-Up.

The Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club held the car show at the Southeastern Institute Of Manufacturing And Technology campus in Florence.

Awards were given out in 26 different categories, but car enthusiasts say win or lose, they enjoy showing off their customized rides at the event.

“Well, because it’s fun, it takes up a lot of my time that I have, spare time now that I am retired and I enjoy playing with them and building them and making new concepts work on an old car,” said George Craw of the Low Country Mustang Club.

Proceeds from the car show benefit varies charities The Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club supports.

