FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People in Florence gathered Saturday, to support families who have lost loved ones.

125 balloons with forget me not seeds were released in remembrance.

The Compassionate Friends of the Pee Dee Area held the “I love you I miss you” balloon release at the Palmetto Street Church of God.

Each helium balloon carried the seeds, along with handwritten messages honoring the memory of those who have passed.