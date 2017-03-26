“It’s showing another amputee that it is possible;” Amputee Awareness Walk inspires participants

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Around 200 people came out to Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital for the Palmetto Amputee Awareness Walk on Saturday.

This was the second year for the walk in Florence. Organizers say the Pee Dee has the highest number of amputations in the state with 200 to 400 amputations per year between the local Florence hospitals.

“We are hoping it gets bigger this year and we are hoping the third year gets even bigger. But we are also trying to bring awareness to Florence, to Florence County about all of our local amputees,” said Chad Welch with the Palmetto Amputee Support Group.

Those who took part in the walk say it sends a message of hope for amputees.

“Not me the amputee showing you that I can walk x amount of feet or miles; it’s showing another amputee that it is possible,” said Stephen Shope, an Amputee Walk Participant, “I think is the important part.”

“So a new patient who maybe doesn’t have their prosthetic leg or arm yet that’s having a hard time dealing with it, seeing a successful patient who’s been through it, you can’t really put a price on that,” explained Shope

The event included interactive/educational booths from vendors, a K-9 show held by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a firetruck display, and much more.