Myrtle Beach firefighters simulate car water rescues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of Myrtle Beach firefighters are making sure they’re fully prepared to rescue people from the water.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue held its water rescue training at the Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. 33 water certified officers took part in the exercises. They used a simulation to practice rescuing people trapped in cars submerged in water.

Myrtle Beach Fire spokesperson Jonathan Evans says about five similar incidents happen every year and that the goal is to get more officers certified to perform water rescues. “We wanna make sure our guys our fully trained in just about any situation that can happen. We’re surrounded by water and lakes and different things so this is something that could definitely come in handy some day and the more skilled we are in getting them out, the better.”

The department will also be getting a new beach truck and three new beach patrol vehicles to assist water rescues.