DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Darlington County.

Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of an SUV was ejected when the vehicle went off the road and flipped over.

Collins said they were not wearing a seat belt and were the only person in the SUV.

The wreck happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday March 26.