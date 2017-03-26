Parade honors Hemingway high school basketball state championship

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – Hemingway High School celebrated their state championship win with a parade Saturday.

The parade was for the 2017 boys basketball Class A team, who won the state championship earlier this month.

The Tiger boys defeated the Lewisville Kions with a 72 to 71 win in Columbia on March 3rd.

This was Hemingway’s first state championship win in 7 years.

The Tigers were led this year by interim head coach Greg Lawson and assistant coach Pat Lewis.

Hemingway High school’s principal Glen Kennedy is honored to have this win for the boys this year.

As an avid sports enthusiast, he feels this team will continue to grow in strength in years to come.

Kennedy says it was a combination of spirit, hard work, and determination felt throughout the entire team that contributed to the boys win.

The support for the boys state championship win was felt throughout the crowd and parade participants Saturday.

Included in the line-up were Williamsburg County School superintendent Carrie Brock, director of personnel Dr. Kenneth Burgess, Principal Glen Kennedy, Assistant Principal Dr. Reagan Miles, principal of Hemingway Elementary Marion “Woody” Curtis, and HHS PowerSchool operator Mrs. Rontrese Platt.

Hemingway High School’s School Counselor Dr. Tara Richardson joined the parade participants. She led the 1993 girls basketball team to an undefeated (27-0) win.

Hemingway High schools 7th place award winning robotics team #6222 led by HHS science teacher Wade Nettles and HHS alumni mentor Raymond Rollins joined the parade participants as well.

Various state championship winners joined the line up for the celebration to represent their years of victory.