Body discovered under Colleton County home

WALTERBORO, SC (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following the discovery of a body.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, the body was found under a home on Pleasant Grove Road near Walterboro on Sunday.

The owner of the home contacted authorities after she noticed the flashing was removed from under her home and a pair of shoes was found nearby.

Officials later found a badly decomposed body. The victim’s gender is unknown at this time, according to Benton.

An autopsy is scheduled to learn the official cause of death.

According to WCBD, sister station to News13, the homeowner still owns the house but doesn’t live in it.