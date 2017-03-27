DHEC provides tips to boost healthful eating habits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Jenna Deaver, a public health nutritionist with SCDHEC joined News13 Now at 9 a..m. on Monday to talk about making more healthful food choices. The following is a press release from DEHC, which served as a basis for the conversation on the show.

March is National Nutrition Month and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has tips to help you make healthy food choices today.

“If you want to make the move toward eating healthier, choose one or two things to change,” said Phyllis Allen, MS, RD, state director of Public Health Nutrition. “Don’t instantly try to change everything you eat. When you make too many changes it will make it harder to stick with new habits.”

With this year’s theme “Put Your Best Fork Forward,” DHEC is continuing its efforts in our communities teaching various age groups the importance of eating a well-balanced meal and living a more active lifestyle.

Healthy eating can help you achieve and maintain a healthy body weight, and reduce the risk for a number of chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. DHEC is actively working to decrease the number of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease with programs like Cooking Matters. The program teaches adults how to prepare and shop for healthy meals on a limited budget. Currently, the economic cost of obesity in South Carolina is an estimated $8.5 billion per year and growing.

“Parents are important role models for their children,” Allen said. “Set a good example by eating healthy and your children will eat healthy too.”

Here are some tips to help you develop sound eating and physical activity habits. Remember, making small changes in your food choices can lead to better health.