Firefighters respond to townhouse fire in Myrtle Beach area Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Fairway Lakes Drive early Monday morning. Several townhomes are on the road, which is the Plantation Point area – between the Intracoastal Waterway and U.S. Hwy. 17 Bypass near 38th Ave. N.

Several fire and rescue units responded to the fire, according to News13 reporter Staci Inez who is gathering details on scene. This fire was reported just before 5:45 a.m. Monday.

As of 6:20 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the fire appeared to be out. More details will be posted as they are released by public safety authorities.

