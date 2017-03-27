Florence deputies utilize Narcan to save unresponsive victim just days after training

Related Coverage Florence deputies train to use Narcan during heroin calls

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Deputies were trained on how to use a drug to reverse overdoses last Tuesday and have already had to use that knowledge to save a person less than a week later.

“We knew that with this training it was only matter of time before one of our deputies would save a life,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said in a press release. “We just didn’t know it would be less than a week. Thanks to the training and quick thinking of our deputy, this individual now has a second chance at life and we hope that they will make the decision to get help.”

A Florence County deputy responded to an overdose on Hanna Lake Road near Johnsonville Saturday around 8:46 p.m.

On arrival, officials found the victim unconscious, unresponsive and struggling to breathe. According to the release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy deployed Narcan by way of nasal inhaler and approximately one minute later, the victim was breathing and responsive. The victim was later transported by EMS to an area hospital for further treatment.

Around 62 deputies attended the training put on by the South Carolina DHEC on the use of Narcan on Tuesday and were approved to use the drug, Major Michael Nunn said in the press release.

Narcan, the brand name for the drug Naloxone is known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if administered in time.