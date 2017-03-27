Horry County crews quickly gain control of brush fire near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews say a brush fire began Monday afternoon after a small shed fire spread.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Brian Van Aernem says first responders were called to the area of 544 and Kings Road around 4:30 p.m.

The fire destroyed a small shed and spread into the woods, threatening two other structures, officials say.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue workers, the brush fire was less than an acre in size and firefighters quickly got the flames under control.