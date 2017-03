MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are searching for a man wanted on second degree domestic violence charges.

Police say 34-year-old Timothy Carter is accused of assaulting another person at the Landmark Hotel at 4:20 Monday morning.

The report says the victim told police Carter choked her until she became unconscious and fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843- 918-1382.