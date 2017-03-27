Missing North Carolina toddler, newborn stabbed to death by father, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) — The bodies of two young children reported missing in Fayetteville Friday were discovered in a wooded area in Hoke County Saturday morning.

Serenity Freeman, 2, and 4-day-old Genesis Freeman were killed by their father, according to police. The bodies of the two children were located off Army Road, about 200 yards into the woods. Both children had been stabbed to death inside the car the father was driving, according to Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

The father of both children, Tillman Freeman III, 30, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police say the children were taken by Freeman following a domestic incident with their mother. Investigators say the girl’s mother was back in the hospital Friday after a fight with Freeman.

During that fight, Freeman accused the children’s mother of cheating and claimed the kids were not his, authorities said.

The mother went to the hospital and then Freeman left with the children. The toddler and newborn were considered to be endangered at the time they were missing.

Freeman had initially been arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of child endangerment, police said. Freeman refused to provide any information on the whereabouts of the children.

Police say Freeman was driving a dark green 1993 Toyota Camry on Friday, but when they arrested him in Raeford, the car was initially nowhere to be found.

Sheriff Peterkin says Freeman later told deputies that the children were in Hoke County, but he did not know the exact location.

Deputies drove rural roads with Freeman in the back seat until he finally recognized the spot. They found his car about 200 yards into the woods.

The sheriff says the girls’ bodies were inside, along with a large hunting knife.

“In 30 years, I’ve seen children done wrong. There have been murder scenes with kids. This one is unbelievable,” Peterkin said.

Investigators say the suspect stayed calm and hasn’t shown remorse.

“Something you would never imagine someone would do. I just can’t wrap my head around it. It’s very sad, a very sad situation,” Peterkin said.

The sheriff said officers involved are having a hard time dealing with what happened, and that it will be even harder for those closest to the victims.

“We should pray for this family. I can’t imagine what this mother’s going through,” Peterkin said.

Freeman had his first court appearance Monday morning. His next court date is set for April 5. The alleged child killer is currently being held in the Hoke County Detention Center without bond.