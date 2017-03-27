Suspect in 2016 Lumberton murder in custody after high speed chase

By Published: Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Investigators say a man wanted for a Lumberton murder was arrested in Cumberland County after a high speed chase.

An arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued for Quentin Jamale Williams in August of 2016 for the shooting death of Taurus Locklear. 

Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms Williams was arrested after a high speed chase that began in Robeson County and ended in Cumberland County.

Booking records from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reflect Williams was booked on March 24 at 2 p.m. and charged with first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and hit and run property damage.  Online records say Williams is still being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says in August of 2016, a call came in about a suspicious vehicle parked behind a home on Tanya Lane in Lumberton. Deputies responded to the area and found a vehicle on Woodland Avenue with the engine running and headlights on. Investigators found Locklear’s body inside the car with a gunshot wound.

 

 

