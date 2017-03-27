StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Warm weather continues for the work week, with several chances for rain. Wind from the south continues as high pressure hangs offshore. Today through Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week. Inland will top out in the low 80’s through Wednesday and even the beaches will warm into the upper 70’s. There may be a few showers or storms inland this afternoon, but they should be isolated. There is a better chance for rain or storms Tuesday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through, but not everyone will get rain. Behind that system Wednesday it will dry out but not cool down a few degrees until Thursday, but temperatures will stay above average. Thursday night and Friday we’ll have another stronger cold front move through, once again bringing rain and storm chances as it passes. Behind this second front is some cooler air, but temperatures will stay above average for the entire week. Even mornings will be in the 50’s and 60’s.

Today, mostly sunny beaches, partly sunny inland, w/isolated shower/storm. Highs 80-82 inland, 73-76 beaches.

Tonight, Partly cloudy, mild w/a stray shower possible. Low 56-61

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs 81-84 inland, 74-77 beaches.