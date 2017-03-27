Two arrested for drugs after Darlington County traffic stop

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies say they charged two people after finding drugs in their car while they were conducting a traffic stop Sunday.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says the stop occurred on Bobo Newsome Highway after officials received a complaint about the car.

The press release from Lt. Kilgo says when investigators stopped the car, the passenger tried to run away. The deputy was able to catch the passenger after a brief chase and take them into custody.

A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, ecstasy pills and crack cocaine.

The driver, 38-year-old Yoisha Merrell of Pageland, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

The passenger, 37-year-old Albert Lester Jacobs was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine second offense and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

According to Lt. Kilgo, both suspects are currently being held at the Darlington County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.