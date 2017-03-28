Crews find 4-year-old unresponsive after swimming in North Myrtle Beach resort pool

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials say an unresponsive child was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after swimming in a pool at North Myrtle Beach Plantation.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Patrick Dowling says a 4-year-old girl was swimming in the main pool at the resort before North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found people performing CPR on the child. First responders also performed CPR and used an Automated External Defibrillator, but she remained unresponsive.

According to Dowling, the child was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center still unconscious.