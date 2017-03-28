Darlington police release sketch in armed robbery case

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police are searching for two men who reportedly robbed a man of his wallet in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station.

A press release from Lt. Maureen Valazak says the victim told officers around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning he was walking to his

car in the parking lot of the Circle K at 1001 South Governor Williams Highway in Darlington. The victim says two men came up to him, one of which was holding a gun, and demanded his wallet.

The victim says the two men were black males around 19-years-old. He told police that the gunman was a heavy set, black man with small dreads, and the other man was tall with a medium build. The robbers were last seen running north on South Main Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Darlington City Police Department Investigations Unit. (843) 398-4026.