Deputies arrest suspect after high speed chase near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – One man was arrested Monday night after a chase through Georgetown County.

The arrest report says deputies arrived at a home on Exodus Drive Monday to serve a domestic violence warrant. On arrival, they observed a SUV backing out of the driveway next door. A female got out of the passenger side door of the SUV and while she was talking with deputies, the driver of the SUV started heading towards Exodus Road from the neighbor’s front yard.

Officials were advised the suspect was driving the SUV, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to stop the car. The report says the SUV was traveling fast, and deputies reported hitting speeds up to 110 mph while following the suspect with their blue lights on.

The suspect led officials on a chase down Carvers Bay Road, Old Pee Dee Road, Highway 701, and finally back to the home where the incident began where he was finally arrested.

Online booking records confirm 22-year-old Shaquille Terrell Neal was booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday on a domestic violence third degree charge. According to the records, he remains in custody on a $2,500 bond.