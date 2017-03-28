Deputies investigate after deadly accident in Sumter County

WBTW News Staff Published:

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County deputies are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. about a wreck on Dubose Siding Road where a car was on fire.

A press release from Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving west on Dubose Siding Road when she ran off the road and hit a pole. The victim was ejected and when crews arrived on scene, they found the car on fire.

The Sumter County coroner has not released the woman’s identify. The woman’s body is being sent to Newberry for an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.

Investigators are not yet sure what caused the woman’s vehicle to leave the roadway.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s