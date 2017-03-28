Deputies investigate after deadly accident in Sumter County

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County deputies are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. about a wreck on Dubose Siding Road where a car was on fire.

A press release from Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was driving west on Dubose Siding Road when she ran off the road and hit a pole. The victim was ejected and when crews arrived on scene, they found the car on fire.

The Sumter County coroner has not released the woman’s identify. The woman’s body is being sent to Newberry for an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.

Investigators are not yet sure what caused the woman’s vehicle to leave the roadway.