Know Your Zone signs going up in Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Following Hurricane Matthew, Horry County residents told emergency officials that they wanted more clarity on how to recognize evacuation zones.

Horry County Emergency Management leaders say because of the need for clearer labeling of evacuation zones, zone signs will be posted throughout the county. The project will cost $7,500 and will be paid for through a grant.

In an announcement Tuesday morning, emergency officials showcased color coded signs that will be added to existing Horry County street signs in evacuation zone areas. The signs measure 9” by 9” and indicate evacuation zones A, B and C by color. Red represents Zone A, the color yellow represents Zone B and the color orange represents Zone C.

The signs will be put up in phases over the course of a number of years. The first phase will focus on transition sections between evacuation zone areas.

According to Horry County Emergency Management, zones are depicted by the areas below:

Evacuation Zone A: All areas east of U.S. Business 17 (Kings Highway), up to U.S. 17 intersection and all areas east of U.S. 17 to the Northern county line.

Evacuation Zone B: All areas south of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive, including all areas in Longwood Plantation (Blackmoor) to the Waccamaw River and all areas between Highway 17 and Highway 17 Business.

Evacuation Zone C: All areas between Highway 701 and Highway 544, south of Browns Chapel Avenue and Highway 814, plus all areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Highway 90 and all areas east of Highway 90 to the county line.

Know Your Zone, created in 2012, is a public education campaign to inform the citizens and visitors of Horry County of the hurricane evacuation zones and the vulnerability to storm surge.

For information on evacuation, reentry, storm preparation and more, visit Horry County Emergency Management online at emd.horrycounty.org.