Man charged with several counts of breach of trust after trying to sell BBQ plates

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department says it has been investigating after a man was jailed for taking money from several people.

A post on the Lake City Police Department Facebook page says Randy Culick is accused of trying to sell BBQ plates to individuals in Lake City.

The suspect was arrested Monday in Florence, the post says.

Culick was booked at the Florence County Detention Center on five counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and one charge of petit larceny.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Anyone who has been approached by Culick with the promise of receiving goods contact law enforcement.

