MARION, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are searching for one man after finding drugs and guns in a home on Phillips Court.

A press release from Captain Judith Barker says a search warrant was served on a home in Marion on March 20 and as a result, deputies seized marijuana, guns and currency.

Demarion Jawaun Hyman, 37, is wanted on several drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 843-423-8216.