PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue was on the scene of a brush fire Tuesday afternoon on Hagley Drive.

According to Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman, the brush fire spread to a shed and destroyed it. The fire then extended to a house and caused some minor exterior damage.

Eggiman says they received the call around 2 p.m. and had the fire under control shortly after arriving.