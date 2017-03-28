Myrtle Beach Police one step closer to administering Narcan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Select officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department have recently completed Narcan training. Those officers are now certified to train the rest of the department on how to administer the drug.

Narcan is the drug used to reverse the effects of a heroin overdose, and has raised the question as to whether the life-saving drug is helping curb the drug epidemic, or if it’s creating a cyclical effect for users.

Because there is no system that monitors how often a person receives Narcan, first responders can administer the drug to the same user multiple times, begging the question: Is Narcan saving lives to give drug users a “wake-up call,” or is it reviving users who return to the streets only to use again?

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says his officers responded to roughly 100 heroin-related calls in 2016. The seasoned Lieutenant says although Narcan is pertinent in saving lives, there has to be a rehabilitation process for drug users to get the drugs out of Myrtle Beach neighborhoods.

“To eliminate and address the drug problem, though, we have to break the cycle. That’s done through rehab and education,” explains Lt. Crosby. “So Narcan is a very important tool for us to have, but we also have to address this through rehab and education to break that cycle to get this person off the drug.”

Lt. Crosby says offering information to users after an overdose, however, isn’t good enough. There’s a need to educate the community on the dangers of heroin before Narcan is needed.

“Plus we also have to take the opportunity beforehand to educate the public and the potential user of the dangers they’re putting themselves into, and not only themselves, but what are the risks they’re bringing to their families as well,” identifies Lt. Crosby. “So we have to break that cycle to get them clean and off the drug.”

Now that the training officers are certified to instruct others on how to administer Narcan, the remainder of the Myrtle Beach Police Department will be educated on how to give the drug. A Narcan training schedule has not been set, and at this time, officials have not discussed monitoring how many times individuals receive Narcan.