Myrtle Beach police search for man wanted for burglary and kidnapping

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking the public for help finding a wanted person.

According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Collin Taylor Beck, 22, is wanted for 1st degree Burglary and Kidnapping charges.

Beck is described as 5’8″, 155 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. He has the words “Vice Lords” tattooed on his knuckles. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a red bandanna covering his face

Beck is wanted after police responded to 37th Ave. N. for a home invasion call. Police say Beck forced his way into the home and held the victim at gunpoint and demanded money.

Police warn to not approach Beck because he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.