Rotary Club beauty trail will open Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Rotary Club Beauty Trail opens on Sunday.

The 11 mile trail starts near Cherokee Road. The club has spent the past few months cleaning it up after Hurricane Matthew.

“Hurricane Matthew really tore up a lot of the trail. But thanks to the good citizens of Florence and our county and city governments, they got a lot of it cleaned up and even with the frost, when winter and spring had a collision week before last, we still got flowers blooming on the Rotary beauty trail,” said Tommy Taylor, chairman of the Florence Rotary Club Beauty Trail.

“Each spring our club members led by Tommy Taylor get out and make sure the Rotary Beauty Trail looks its best,” Florence Rotary Club president Randy Cole said in a press release. “Then we just wait for the flowers along the trail to burst into color. The yellow jessamine, azaleas, and dogwoods really highlight some of Florence’s most picturesque areas along the 11-mile route.”

The trail will stay open until April 30.