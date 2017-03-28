Rowland mayor resigns, cites personal reasons

ROWLAND, NC – The mayor of Rowland issued a statement to the Town of Rowland last week announcing his resignation.

Mayor James A. Hampton Sr. sent the message March 24, and said the resignation was effective immediately.

The full statement from Hampton is below:

“The urgency is more the realization that the time is at hand and yesterday is gone forever. Merely, reflecting how we got this far in such a short time. I want to notify the public that I will be resigning effective immediately. I am making this decision due to personal reasons. Although my tenure as Mayor was short, I believe I have helped Rowland move forward. I am out presently enjoying some r and r.”