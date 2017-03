CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The SCDOT reports a crash that blocked U.S. Hwy. 501 N in the Carolina Forest area cleared as of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The crash happened near Singleton Ridge Rd. on Hwy 501 around 5:45 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol’s incident reporting website.

The SCDOT traffic reporting website showed significant back-ups on Hwy. 501 northbound that continued past 7:15 a.m.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.