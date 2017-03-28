Six CCU Players Reach Double Digits in Win over Wyoming in Game One of CBI Championship

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina had six double-digit scorers in the Chanticleers 90-81 win over Wyoming in game one of the College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

Demario Beck, Jaylen Shaw and Michel Enanga came off the bench as all three players scored 15 points. Elijah Wilson and Colton Ray-St Cyr added 14 and Artur Labinowicz scored 10 as CCU (20-17) shot 47 percent from the field.

It was the second time this season CCU had six double-digit scorers and the third consecutive game where all five starters have reached double digits.

Game two of the Championship Series will be played Wednesday March 29 in Laramie, Wyo. Game time for that game will be 9 p.m. (ET). The game once again can be watched on ESPNU or can be heard live on 100.3 “The Team.”