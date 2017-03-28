StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Warm weather will continue with a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms. The risk for showers and an isolated strong thunderstorm will occur later this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will move through late tonight. It will remain warm today with temperatures back into the 70s and low 80s. The front will move through early Wednesday, but the cooler air will not move in until Wednesday night… so we will be back in the 70s to near 80 on Wednesday. High temperatures Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70. The best chance of rain this will will be on Friday with a storm system that will bring showers and thunderstorms. It will warm up a bit with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will dry out and stay warm for the weekend.

Today, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, t-storms early, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Lows 57-60.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74-80.