Unique fashion show to benefit New Directions of Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A unusual fashion show on the Grand Strand this weekend is also doubling as a fundraiser. It’s the second “Compassion through Fashion” event and it benefits New Directions of Horry County. Committee chairs, Tyson Blount and Trevor Greene were on News13 Now Tuesday to talk about the event.

The inventive, original fashion ensembles from local designers using a specific list of unusual materials. Some of the materials to be used include plastic spoons, straws, LED lights, rubber gloves, puzzle pieces, and ping pong balls. The event will raise funds to assist New Directions in providing the tools and resources needed to move people out of poverty and homelessness.

The event is from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort at Grande Dunes, 8400 Costa Verde Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. Tickets for the event may be purchased at the door or from the group’s website: http://helpnewdirections.org/

New Directions is a non-profit 501c3 organization that operates four homeless shelters in Myrtle Beach. New Directions works to move people out of poverty and homelessness by helping them regain their financial footing, self-worth and self-confidence, and helping them to move into permanent housing and achieve self-sufficiency.