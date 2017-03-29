Community meets candidates for Florence Four superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Parents and teachers in Timmonsville finally are getting a look at candidates looking to lead its once-troubled school district.

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it. That’s why parents in Timmonsville were happy to finally meet the three finalists who hope to bring their best to Florence School District Four.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the three candidates first took turns speaking, sharing their visions for the district, and why they feel they have the leadership skills necessary to ferry this once-troubled district into a brighter future.

“Timmonsville is such a rich place to continue moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Rechel M. Anderson, candidate for the job. Anderson said she will bring integrity to the table if she is chosen. “Making sure that I continue with what Dr. Jefferson as interim Superintendent has started, and what the board’s vision is for our district.”

Dr. Fannie Mason said she brings her love of children and education to a district that has had trouble keeping test scores up in the past.

“They have some struggles they’ve gone through, but I truly believe that they can’t be defined by those struggles,” said Mason. “They can be defined by the greatness that actually lives within.”

Dr. Rosa Dingle said in addition to her experience, making sure students have career opportunities tops her list of goals for the district.

“Every student graduating will be prepared for college, the military, or the workforce,” Dingle said.

After speaking to the crowd, citizens got the chance to talk to the candidates one-on-one. The board plans to make a final decision on a candidate for superintendent as soon as this week.