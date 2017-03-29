Emergency workers seal inspirational messages in walls of new Emergency Operations Center

Related Coverage Construction underway on new Emergency Operations Center in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Staff members of the Florence County Emergency Management Office dedicated the new Emergency Operation Center in their own creative way this past week by inscribing hopeful messages on the walls of the building before crews put the final touches on the walls.

A post from the Florence County Emergency Management/ 911 Central Dispatch on Facebook illustrated many of the thoughts and quotes that have become a permanent fixture to the new building.

The messages ranged from mottos, inspirational words, prayers and even shout-outs to their favorite South Carolina sports teams.

“In this room, we don’t do easy, we make easy happen through hard work and learning,” one brick read.

“To the world you may only be a voice on the phone, but to your caller, you are a hero,” said another message.

According to the Facebook post, the bricks were decorated before crews finished framing and installing the dry walls.

Florence County Council approved $4.9 million dollars to build the center in 2014. The Emergency Operations Center is being built next to the Florence County Detention Center and it is being paid for by Florence County’s penny sales tax.

Experts say putting the 911 central dispatch department and emergency management department into one building will decrease response times.

Emergency management officials expect to be in full operation inside the new building by November.

