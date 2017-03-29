‘Every single dollar’ spent at Jersey Mike’s Subs Wednesday goes to charity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re looking for a lunch or dinner idea, why not grab a bite to eat and benefit local charities with Jersey Mike’s Subs?

Jersey Mike’s Subs is donating 100 percent of its sales on Wednesday to two local charities. It’s all part of the restaurant chain’s 7th annual “Day of Giving” fundraising campaign.

All locations of the restaurant in Myrtle Beach are participating, and a press release from the restaurant group reiterates that “all proceeds – every single dollar,” will go to Help 4 Kids (eight Myrtle Beach locations) and Scotland Cancer Treatment Center through Scotland Memorial Foundation (Laurinburg, NC and Pembroke, NC locations).

The event is happening all day and night Wednesday. During last year’s Day of Giving, the Myrtle Beach area Jersey Mike’s locations raised more than $36,000. Nationally, the chain raised more than $4 million in 2016 during the campaign.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $20 million for local charities and has distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

Jersey Mike’s locations near Myrtle Beach:

Conway – 2676 Church Street, Unit B, Parker Plaza

Murrells Inlet – 4390 Hwy. 17 Bypass, Suite C-4

Myrtle Beach – 9713 N. King’s Highway (Hwy 17), Unit 102

Myrtle Beach – 2602 N. King Highway

North Myrtle Beach – 4031 Highway 17 South

North Myrtle Beach – 515 Hwy 17 North

Pawleys Island – 10225 Ocean Hwy., E6

Surfside Beach – 102-B Loyola Drive