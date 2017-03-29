‘Fix it, or make it go away,’ Myrtle Beach says of damaged Palace Theatre building

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Palace Theatre was one of the many buildings damaged by Hurricane Matthew, but it’s now an eyesore to the City of Myrtle Beach.

City officials are now getting involved with the unsightly building that is seen as residents and visitors drive down Highway 17 Bypass. Civil action paperwork filed by the city says the property maintenance inspector for Myrtle Beach conducted an on-site inspection of the Palace Theatre Jan. 10, and the building is not up to code.

The inspection, as detailed in the civil complaint, found that the Palace Theatre building has a number of “unsafe conditions,” and the structure is “unfit for human occupancy.” The city is requesting that the owner, listed as Chapin Co. on the paperwork, make needed repairs to get the building up to code or get rid of the building all together.

“It’s time to fix it or make it go away,” says Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea. “That discussion is still underway.”

It’s been nearly six months since Hurricane Matthew damaged the building, but a large hole remains, and the Palace Theatre’s parking lots are blocked off.

“We understand that it may take time to replace an awning or a sign, but that time has passed,” says Kruea.

The city ordered the owners of the property to respond to the demands back in January, but Myrtle Beach Chief Building Official Bruce Boulineau says lawyers for Chapin Co. requested a 60 day extension on the hearing that would be the deciding factor on the Myrtle Beach attraction.

The extension was granted, and the hearing for Myrtle Beach leaders to meet with representatives from Chapin Co. will happen in April.

“We don’t have a definite answer yet from the property owners on whether they will fix it up or tear it down,” confirms Kruea. “They may still be thinking about that.”

The gaping hole in the side of the building is a concern for Myrtle Beach leaders, especially as the tourist season approaches.

“It absolutely is a concern; that’s one of the property maintenance issues: how does it look to the neighbors? Are the neighbors affected in a negative way by you not maintaining your property?”

The city says a decision will be made on the future of the Palace Theatre, even if that means city leaders have to take action.

“City council could order them to fix it up or demolish it or say that the city will fix it up or demolish it, and put a lien on the property to recover the public’s money spent on that process,” says Kruea.

News13 reached out to Chapin Co. and individuals associated with the Palace Theatre to see what they plan to do with the building, but no one has responded to those phone calls.