GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police are asking for the community’s help in finding a 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen in a week.

The Georgetown Police Department is searching for Carley Martin, 15, who was last seen in the Santee community March 22. Police describe the missing teen as standing 5’7″, 110 pounds, light brown hair, blue eyes, and braces.

If anyone has any information Martin’s location, please contact Georgetown Police Department 843-545-4346 or Central Dispatch 843-527-6763.