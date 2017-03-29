Harlem Globetrotters to visit Florence on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Buckets Blakes with the Harlem Globetrotters joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about the team’s 2017 World Tour, which is making a stop in Florence on Sunday.

The Globetrotters will be at the Florence Civic Center at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Watch the video to learn more about the tour, the Globetrotters’ recent world records and to see Buckets show off some skills. The following is a recent press release, which covers several of the topics in the interview:

As part of the first celebration of “World Trick Shot Day” in December, Buckets nailed an amazing shot off the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio that was measured at 583 feet and eight inches, the highest shot ever made in North America – (WATCH). From the great Goose Tatum, Meadowlark Lemon, and Curly Neal who helped popularize the trick shots to the Globetrotters of today who have wowed crowds with their exploits – the team continues to be innovators. This season, they will debut the basketball’s first 4-point line. Just last month, the Globetrotters shot-making skills were on full display as the team set a record nine Guinness World Records®, including the longest hook shot and the longest shot blindfolded – (WATCH). In addition to the on-court festivities, the Globetrotters, known worldwide as the Ambassadors of Goodwill™, are continuing to give back during their 91st year with The Great Assist initiative, pledging to spread 100 million smiles around the world over the next 10 years with acts of kindness and benevolence. Some examples include bringing schools messages of bullying prevention, character and physical fitness, visiting children’s hospitals, lending a hand after natural disasters, helping build homes for the needy and volunteering at soup kitchens and homeless shelters.